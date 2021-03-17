Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the February 11th total of 234,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,498.0 days.
Otsuka stock remained flat at $$48.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.99. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $50.65.
About Otsuka
