Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the February 11th total of 234,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,498.0 days.

Otsuka stock remained flat at $$48.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.99. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

