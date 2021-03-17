Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.56.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.24.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $78,320,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.