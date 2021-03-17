Ossiam Sells 1,069 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $79,791,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $42,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,957,000 after buying an additional 226,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,775,000 after buying an additional 214,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

KSU opened at $219.80 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $223.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.49 and a 200-day moving average of $196.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

