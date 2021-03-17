Ossiam Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $274.17 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $312.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

