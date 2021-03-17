Ossiam Buys 26,049 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ossiam raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 155.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,792 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of RF opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

