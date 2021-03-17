Ossiam Acquires Shares of 7,342 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,342 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $151.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

