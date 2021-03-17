OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $45.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $891.12 million, a P/E ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $57.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after buying an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,617 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth $123,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $368,772.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,633 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $147,053.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,873.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

