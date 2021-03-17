OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director David R. Pelizzon Acquires 3,700 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KIDS stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. 1,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,784. The firm has a market cap of $928.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

