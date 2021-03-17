Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Up 27.1% in February

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 232,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $189.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $170.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 67.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 183,784 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 140,509 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 130,898 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 154,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

