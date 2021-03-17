Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Up 27.1% in February

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 232,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $189.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $170.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Orion Group Company Profile
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
