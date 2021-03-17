Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Shares of ORGO opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.33 and a beta of 1.84.

ORGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

