Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.
Shares of ORGO opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.33 and a beta of 1.84.
ORGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.
Organogenesis Company Profile
Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.
