Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Up 27.4% in February

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 11th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $782.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.31. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Equities analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,642,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 812,594 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.