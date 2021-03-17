Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 58,551 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,934,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 89,210 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $2,599,579.40.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

