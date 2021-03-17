Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.