Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of SBH opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,567,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $22,636,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.