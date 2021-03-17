Oppenheimer Comments on Flexion Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Flexion Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLXN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.77.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $553.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 in the last 90 days. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

