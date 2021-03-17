Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 65,968 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,968 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,184,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,896,000 after buying an additional 1,564,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,243,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,250,000 after buying an additional 1,140,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after buying an additional 740,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,587,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIM. Barclays lowered shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

