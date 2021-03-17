Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Wix.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.35.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $301.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -116.87 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.78 and a 200 day moving average of $270.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

