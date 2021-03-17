Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 85,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 55,250 shares during the period.

Shares of BHK opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

