Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $182.48 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

