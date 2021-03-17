Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $479,000 Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after buying an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.6% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,518,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,751,000 after purchasing an additional 319,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 142.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $156.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.93 and a 200-day moving average of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 126.89 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

