Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter worth $116,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ACA shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

ACA stock opened at $65.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

