Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 466 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLRN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,354,000 after buying an additional 756,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,254,000 after buying an additional 204,593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 367.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,611,000 after buying an additional 150,982 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,840.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,929,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $1,253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,537. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLRN opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.50 and a 200-day moving average of $118.25. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $144.26.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

