Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,242 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.87.

ODFL opened at $228.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.39 and a 12-month high of $235.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.