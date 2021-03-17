Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $776,000 Investment in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 89,643 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Archrock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AROC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.06%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

