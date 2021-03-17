Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,336 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,514. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

