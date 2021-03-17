Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at $86,246,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after acquiring an additional 804,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 280,489 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 349.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 260,637 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $6,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $521,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,745,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,162 shares of company stock worth $4,218,843 over the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

