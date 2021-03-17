Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 86,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRPT opened at $157.66 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $173.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,433.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.77.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

