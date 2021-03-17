Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Repligen by 56.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after acquiring an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,810,000 after acquiring an additional 43,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $55,632,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,579 shares of company stock worth $9,465,071. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $197.57 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

