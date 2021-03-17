Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 294 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -146.38 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,243.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

