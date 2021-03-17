Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $618.05 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

