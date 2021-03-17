Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.62

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.62 and last traded at $65.62, with a volume of 2051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEXF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

