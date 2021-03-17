OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OSW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a market cap of $945.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,477 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,061,000 after purchasing an additional 940,073 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,584,000 after purchasing an additional 206,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,955,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 64,508 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

