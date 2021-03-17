One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report $13.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. One Stop Systems posted sales of $18.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $51.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $57.65 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

OSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 353,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,938. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $134.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.55 and a beta of 2.10.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

