Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncorus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncorus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

ONCR stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72. Oncorus has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Oncorus will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

