OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target Raised to $11.00

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $6.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 114.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.23.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 42.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

