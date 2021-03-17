OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Issues Earnings Results

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OCX traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $322.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.23. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCX. BTIG Research began coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

