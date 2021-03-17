ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.14–0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.5-208.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.98 million.ON24 also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

ONTF traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,677. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Insiders purchased 94,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,882 over the last 90 days.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

