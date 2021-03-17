Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.53

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.53 and last traded at $139.42, with a volume of 6867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.18.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Get Omnicell alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.