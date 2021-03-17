Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

OLY opened at C$41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. Olympia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of C$30.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions. The Private Health Services Plan division markets, sells, and administers health and dental benefits to business owners.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.