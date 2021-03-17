Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.
OLY opened at C$41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. Olympia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of C$30.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Olympia Financial Group Company Profile
