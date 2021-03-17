Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Corning by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 71,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 82,895 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 330.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 205.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.