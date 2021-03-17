Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.78. 490,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,696,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.10.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

