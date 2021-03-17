Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 65.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. 5,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

