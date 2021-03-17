Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

