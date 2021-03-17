OKB (OKB) Price Reaches $14.24

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $14.24 or 0.00025832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $854.15 million and $163.52 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00050212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.60 or 0.00661587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00069394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars.

