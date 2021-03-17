Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.43. 1,049,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,319,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Specifically, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

OII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oceaneering International by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 233,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.