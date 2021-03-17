Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post $432.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $536.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on OII. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE OII remained flat at $$13.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,903. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $630,301.50. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 233,886 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

