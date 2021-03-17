Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

OCDGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OCDGF opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

