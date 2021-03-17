Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Given New C$1.90 Price Target at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$1.90 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday.

OBE traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.86. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$2.33. The company has a market cap of C$169.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

