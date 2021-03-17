OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.44.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

