O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Price Up 7.9%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 561,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 492,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $230.16 million, a P/E ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 0.80.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. On average, analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

